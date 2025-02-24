  • Services

Refusal of plans to demolish and replace home in Tuam town with apartment block

County planners have refused plans to demolish a home in Tuam town and replace it with an apartment block.

The plans led by Ballymote Homes Limited would see 8 units offered across two blocks at Old Ballygaddy Road.

The single-storey home was advertised for sale last year, described as “deceptively spacious” but in need of modernisation.

It was also pointed out that due to the generous plot and twin vehicle access, the property holds great development potential subject to planning.

And several months later, plans were lodged looking for the green light to demolish the home and replace it with two apartment blocks.

But they’ve fallen far short for county planners, who’ve refused permission on wide-ranging grounds.

They include the scale and density being out of character with the area, and the project delivering apartments “down to an absolute minimum standard”.

