Refusal of planning extension to complete final block at Bonham Quay

Published:

Refusal of planning extension to complete final block at Bonham Quay
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City planners have refused an extension of planning permission to complete the final block in the Bonham Quay development.

The overall project at Galway Docks consists of four blocks – three of which have been completed, with work underway since early 2019.

The final and uncompleted block would be the biggest of all four at almost 12,000 sqm, offering commercial offices and a ground floor cultural space.

But permission for the overall project is set to expire at the end of this year, and work on Block D hasn’t even started.

Developer Bonham Quay III sought a three year extension, indicating it expects Block D and all associated public realm works would be completed by the end of 2028.

But city planners have refused the extension – because on the basis of the information supplied, significant impact on the nearby environment from construction work couldn’t be ruled out.

That includes the Galway Bay Complex SAC and Inner Galway Bay SPA.

The developer can chose to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, or resubmit an application with further information to Galway City Council.

251

