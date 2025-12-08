  • Services

Refusal of accommodation plans for former Glenamaddy Ulster Bank

Published:

Plans to transform the former Ulster Bank in Glenamaddy into accommodation have been rejected.

The historic three-storey building is a protected structure, and closed as a bank over 10 years ago.

Joscom Ltd had sought permission to convert the building into self-catering accommodation, though the exact nature of the accommodation wasn’t made clear.

This work was already carried out by the time county planners began their assessment, meaning in reality, it was retention permission they were looking for.

Planners took note that the proposal involved 9 bedrooms with 31 single beds, five bathrooms, and a living area located outside the main building.

Ultimately they refused to grant permission, holding the plans reflect substandard and unacceptable design for residential use.

But there were other reasons too, including impact on the protected structure, as well as issues with vehicle access and wastewater.

