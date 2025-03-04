Refusal for renewed plans to build padel tennis courts in Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission has been refused once again for new padel tennis courts in Oranmore.

Galway Padel Club was previously refused permission in 2023 for five courts at a site at Deerpark, along with dressing rooms and car parking.

This time, the plan is for a four-court development on a grassy site in the centre of the village, to the back of the church.

But county planners have once again refused permission.

They felt the applicant had not demonstrated the appropriate consent from the landowner to carry out the development works.

2460840