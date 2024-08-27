  • Services

Refusal for new car showroom in Oranmore

Published:

County planners have refused permission for a new car showroom in Oranmore.

Sean Fleming Motors is planning to build a new two-storey showroom, with offices and service centre on a vacant site at Oranmore Business Park


But county planners have now refused permission – largely because some works are outside the site boundaries.

An appeal can be lodged with An Bord Pleanala within the next four weeks.

The post Refusal for new car showroom in Oranmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

