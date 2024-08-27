Refusal for new car showroom in Oranmore

County planners have refused permission for a new car showroom in Oranmore.

Sean Fleming Motors is planning to build a new two-storey showroom, with offices and service centre on a vacant site at Oranmore Business Park





But county planners have now refused permission – largely because some works are outside the site boundaries.

An appeal can be lodged with An Bord Pleanala within the next four weeks.

