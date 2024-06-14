Refusal for fresh plans to build high rise hotel near Galway Docks

Planning permission has been refused for fresh plans to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks.

This is the second time Summix BNM Developments Limited has been refused permission on the site, at the corner of Lough Atalia Road and Bother na Long.





Among the reasons given for the first refusal by An Bord Pleanala were the scale and density of the project, and the impact on nearby Forthill Cemetery.

The latest plans are for an even taller building, offering 189 bedrooms across 15 storeys.

But they’ve also been refused by city planners, for much the same reasons as the original project.

They held the development, by reason of its excessive density, scale and height, would represent overdevelopment on the site.

Another principal reason was the potential impact it would have on Forthill Cemetery, which is a protected site.

There were other issues too – including substandard urban design, potential traffic hazards, and possible impact on the Galway Bay Complex SAC during construction.

Permission’s been refused at city council level – but the developer can once again lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala within the next four weeks.

