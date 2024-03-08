Referendum voting to take place at 345 Galway polling stations today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Referendum voting is to take place at 345 Galway polling stations all day today(Fri Mar 8)
This includes the polling stations on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
There are 207 polling stations in Galway West and 138 in Galway East.
The polling stations on the three Aran Islands will have the same opening hours as the rest of the country 7am to 10pm.
However, on Inishbofin, the polling stations will close an hour earlier at 9pm.
The count will begin tomorrow morning at 9, under Returning Officer Marian Chambers Higgins.
The Count Centre for Galway West is Leisureland, Salthill under Deputy Returning Officer Joe O’Neill.
For Galway East it’s Presentation College, Headford under Deputy Returning Officer Derry Buckley.
The Galway outcomes will be announced along with the rest of the constituencies at the national count centre in Dublin tomorrow evening.
The post Referendum voting to take place at 345 Galway polling stations today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
New OPW office in Headford described as impressive, efficient building
The newly opened OPW office in Headford has been described as a really efficient and impressive b...
Plans moving forward for new elective hospital at Merlin Park
Plans are moving forward for a new elective hospital planned at Merlin Park. The long sought proj...
Local Councillor claims out-of-control dogs wreaking havoc on farms
A local councillor is claiming out of control dogs are wreaking havoc on farms right across the c...
Salthill Fives set to provide economic boost for the area
It will be a two-in-a-row this summer for the revamped Salthill Fives soccer tournament with the ...
Galway Active Travel schemes becoming a byword for waste
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley The publication of Galway’s Activ...
Galway City Council urged not to build housing on green spaces in estates
A motion calling on Galway City Council not to build on any green spaces in one of the oldest cit...
Eyre Square ‘needs makeover’ ahead of tourist season
Galway’s most recognisable city centre landmark – Eyre Square – needed ‘urgent cosmetic work’ ahe...
Rising from the ashes – from Ireland to Iran
As I witnessed the lived history of women in my own country, Iran, stifled by oppression and cens...
Drama of families left behind
Ireland’s lack of regulation when it comes to surrogacy, and the impact this can have on LGBTQ+ &...