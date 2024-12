Met Eireann has upgraded its wind weather warning for Galway to status red from tonight.

First, it will be status Yellow from 3pm, and then status Orange from 8pm.

Then, at 10pm, it’s a status red wind warning – which will remain place until 2am.

But once the Red warning passes, the Orange will remain in place until 10am.

And then seperately, a yellow rainfall warning is also now in effect for Galway until 10am tomorrow.