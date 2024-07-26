Red card for mobile sauna plans at Renville Pier in Oranmore

Plans for mobile sauna units at Renville Pier in Oranmore have been shown the red card by county planners.

The project would have seen two mobile sauna units and two changing units installed opposite the sailing club.





The plans are led by Liam Irwin Lidoc Experiences Ltd, which was seeking temporary permission for five years.

The mobile sauna and changing units would be located beside the rock armour, backing onto the wall of the public car park,

But the plans drew a huge number of varied objections – with some questioning if the applicant had the right to build on the foreshore at all.

County planners now appear to have answered that question – saying they’re not satisfied that the applicant has sufficient legal interest to access the development site.

They also identified potential traffic hazards and flood risks, and found that a potential impact on special areas of conservation couldn’t be ruled out.

Another ground for refusal was that the proposed development would be “visually obtrusive”, and set an “undesirable” precedent for future development.

