This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A recount of count 18 is now underway for the Seanad’s Cultural and Educational panel, with Séan Kyne and Shane Curley in strong contention.

Sinn Féin’s Pauline Tully was the first to take a seat on the second count, while Fine Gael’s Cathal Byrne was also elected shortly after.

Loughrea area Fianna Fáil councillor Curley was the front runner at the end of the 18th count, followed by outgoing Galway-based Fine Gael Senator Seán Kyne.