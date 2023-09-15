Record number of Lamborghinis in Ireland due in Salthill tomorrow for Cannonball 2023
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The largest number of Lamborghinis to be ever be in Ireland at the one time will descend on Salthill tomorrow
They’ll be part of a fleet of 190 supercars – including other big car makes such as Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, and Aston Martin – to travel around the country for Cannonball 2023
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The largest organised road trip in Europe is due to leave Malahide Castle thismorning to begin its 1000km journey around the country.
Cannonball has already raised over €1.5K for Irish charities, with The Jack and Jill Foundation its official charity this year.
The spectacle of supercars are due in Salthill from 1-2:30PM tomorrow, with drivers stopping for lunch at the Salthill Hotel.
The post Record number of Lamborghinis in Ireland due in Salthill tomorrow for Cannonball 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Deputy Fitzmaurice demands clarity from Agriculture Minister on new CAP deal
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice is demanding clarity from ...
Commissioner urged to move gardaí from desk roles onto ‘the beat’
Galway City councillors have unanimously urged the Garda Commissioner to increase resources and r...
Galway City businesses could be in for a commercial rates shocker
A number of Galway City businesses could be in for a shock today (Friday) as final certificates f...
Councillors back proposals for Ballybane and Castlepark roads
A busy stretch on the eastern of Galway City is to get a protected cycle track and wider footpath...
Connemara inspires Joan’s new exhibition
As I See It is an exhibition of paintings by Joan Finnegan running at the Clifden Arts Festival. ...
Celebrating giant influences during annual Culture Night
People in and around Athenry are being invited to Take a Walk with Crom, as part of an intimate s...
Bearna rise to the challenge in edging out Salthill rivals
Bearna 0-9 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-8 Eanna O’Reilly at Pearse Stadium BEARNA pulled off ...
Government ministers hiding as Galway violence escalates
Bradley Bytes - A sort of political column by Dara Bradley Simon Harris, the Minister for Furt...
Corrib Great Southern owners claim ‘hands tied’ by Galway City Council
Plans for housing on the controversial Corrib Great Southern site are on hold until Galway City C...