Record number of Lamborghinis in Ireland due in Salthill tomorrow for Cannonball 2023

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The largest number of Lamborghinis to be ever be in Ireland at the one time will descend on Salthill tomorrow

They’ll be part of a fleet of 190 supercars – including other big car makes such as Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, and Aston Martin – to travel around the country for Cannonball 2023





The largest organised road trip in Europe is due to leave Malahide Castle thismorning to begin its 1000km journey around the country.

Cannonball has already raised over €1.5K for Irish charities, with The Jack and Jill Foundation its official charity this year.

The spectacle of supercars are due in Salthill from 1-2:30PM tomorrow, with drivers stopping for lunch at the Salthill Hotel.

