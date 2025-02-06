Record high of 121 people on trolleys at Galway's public Emergency Departments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Emergency Departments at Galway’s public hospitals are under significant pressure today with a record high of 121 people on trolleys – 87 at UHG and 34 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country after University Hospital Limerick with 95 people on trolleys

At Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, 34 is a very high number to be waiting for a bed given that it’s a relatively small facility

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation figures show that nationally 613 admitted patients are awaiting a bed

The INMO says the latest trolley surge is a result of the HSE failing to come up with a plan to deal with the Bank Holiday weekend