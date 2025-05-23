Record entries to Galway anti-litter poster competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There was a record number of entries for this year’s anti-litter poster competition across Co. Galway.

The annual event is run by Galway County Council to raise awareness and give children an active role in the fight against rubbish.

The top honours in the Primary category went to Ellen Troake and Dorothy Niland of Ballindereen National School.

While Gloria Piwinska of Coláiste Bhaile Chláir was named overall winner in the Secondary Schools category.

The full list of winners Anti-Litter Poster Competition winners is as follows:

NATIONAL SCHOOLS

Junior Infants: (1st) Gearóid Conroy, Ballyconneely NS; (2nd) Annie Ní Dhálaigh, SN Inis Meáin; (3rd) Dualtagh Mac Sweeney, Kiltiernan NS; (Highly Commended – HC) Fiadh Moran, Carnaun NS, Athenry.

Senior Infants: (1st) Meghan Lyons, Cahergal NS; (2nd) Evan O’Flynn, Craughwell NS; (3rd) Daithí Finnerty, Kiltormer NS; (HC) Donagh Keighery, St. Feichins NS, Abbey, Loughrea.

1st Class: (1st) Rían Ó Gríofa and Páidí Ó Máille, SN Tír an Fhia; (2nd) Keelagh Hyland, St Brendan’s NS Portumna; (3rd) Muireann Waldron, Ballinlass NS, Dunmore (HC) Cillian Mayock, Newtown NS, Abbeyknockmoy.

2nd Class: (1st) Emily Ní Chonfhaola, Scoil Éinne, An Spidéal; (2nd) Libby Walsh O’Toole, Glinsk NS; (3rd) Lauren Trautt, Scoil Íosa Oranmore; (HC) Shauna Cahill, Kilglass NS, Ahascragh.

3rd Class: (1st) Honor Duggan, Scoil Éinne, An Spidéal; (2nd) Holly Joyce, Scoil Chuimín & Caitríona, Oughterard; (3rd) Eloise Dugon, Carnmore NS; (HC) Axel Higgins, Brierhill NS.

4th Class: (1st) Iarla Keane, Ballyglass NS, Ardrahan; (2nd) Caitlin Mulkerrins, St Thomas’ NS, Peterswell; (3rd) Greta Barrett, Gaelscoil Riabhach, Baile Locha Riach; (HC) Natalia Zimorska, Clonberne NS.

5th Class: (1st) Abbie Furey, Annagh Hill NS; (2nd) Clóda Bell, Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán; (3rd) Robyn Coady-Feeney, Maree NS; (HC) Lucy Giblin, Scoil Sheamais Naofa, Bearna.

6th Class: (1st) Sanuli Omaya Galmangoda Guruge, Kilcooley NS; (2nd) Keeva McLoughlin, Claddaghduff NS; (3rd) Kaori Sulpice Inaba, Collinamuck NS; (HC) Isabella McDonagh, Monivea NS.

Overall winner of ‘Primary Schools’ category: Ellen Troake and Dorothy Niland of Ballindereen NS.

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

1st Year: (1st) Ava Wall, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir; (2nd) Dáire Hawkins, Seamount College, Kinvara; (3rd) Anvi Yadav, St Brigid’s College, Loughrea; (HC) Kealan Francis, St Brigid’s College, Loughrea.

2nd Year: (1st) Tess Kavanagh, Clifden Community School; (2nd) Asmaa Al Jomaa, Ard Mhuire Ballinasloe; (3rd) Abbie O’Driscoll, Seamount College, Kinvara; (HC) David Balcerzak, St Killian’s College, New Inn.

3rd Year: (1st) Eileen Heanue, Clifden Community School; (2nd) Niamh Walsh, Clifden Community School.

4th Year/TY: (1st) Eva Nic Giolla Mháirtín, Coláiste an Eachréidh, Baile Átha an Rí; (2nd) Áine Goodwin, Coláiste an Eachréidh, Baile Átha an Rí; (3rd) Martin Woods, Coláiste Ghobnait, Inis Oírr; (HC) Grace Tyrell, Coláiste Ghobnait, Inis Oírr.

Overall winner of ‘Secondary Schools’ category: Gloria Piwinska, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir

Special Awards – Theme Winners

Roadside Litter Winner: Iarla Keane, Ballyglass NS.

Beach Litter Winner: Clóda Bell, Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán

Stop Littering Now Winner: Abbie O’Donnell, Seamount College, Kinvara.

Keep Galway Litter Free Winner: Tess Kavanagh, Clifden Community School.

Anti-Dog Fouling Winner: Martin Woods, Coláiste Ghobnait, Inis Oírr.