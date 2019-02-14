Recommendation to replace Connemara Youthreach service with further supports

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is urging that the decision to close the Clár Teagmháil na nÓg or Youthreach in Tír an Fhia be re-examined.

Councillor Cathal Ó Concuhuir raised the issue at a meeting of Galway-Roscommon Education and Training Board this week.

An outreach has not been appointed to the Irish language youth sevice since the role became vacant several years ago.

It's proposed that stakeholders in the Tír an Fhia area get together to discuss how young people can be supported in the future.