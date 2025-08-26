  • Services

Read Mór brings free books and wellbeing focus to Galway this September

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Read Mór project is to bring free books and a wellbeing focus to Galway next month

It’s part of the project’s gifting of 2,500 free books nationwide for Culture Night

Now in its fourth year it’s aimed at those who may be unable to attend in-person events.

The initiative champions Irish writing while recognising the proven benefits of reading for mental health, emotional wellbeing, and social connection.

At Jigsaw Galway, young people will have the chance to discover books by local and Irish-based authors including Galway author Meadhbh Ní Eadhra, author of Bláth Fiáin.

