Rats ‘wait for breakfast’ as gulls rip open restaurant bags
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 2 minutes read
By Avril Horan
SEAGULLS searching for food are tearing open plastic bags full of scraps left on city streets by restaurants after dark.
As a result, Cllr Frank Fahy (FG) has called for new byelaws to stop the use of plastic bags for commercial food waste.
He told this month’s meeting of Central Ward Area city councillors that the issue is compounded by rats. Once seagulls tear open the bags, the rodents are “sitting on the walls waiting for breakfast.”
“Our street cleaners do a fantastic job,” he said.
“But there is a mess left once the plastic bags are collected by private waste contractors. The seagulls are so used to finding food in plastic bags.
“You also have rats sitting on walls waiting for breakfast. If there was no food presented in plastic bags, it would make life better.”
Cllr Fahy also highlighted that a food bin left by the canal was “stinking to high heaven” as it was not being emptied.
Officials said they are working closely with the waste enforcement officer on the matter and are engaging with local businesses to determine the best strategy for waste collection.
The issue is also exacerbated by food waste being left out too early by restaurateurs, as most restaurants operate at night and are closed during the morning collection period.
Cllr John McDonagh (Lab) cited examples from other European cities, where bin workers begin their rounds at 4am, and queried whether a similar approach could help address the problem.
“I worked in the city centre most of my life,” he said.
“The busiest time is at night, and restaurants don’t open in the mornings. Other cities in Europe have bin workers who go around at 4am. Is there scope there?”
Officials said new staff were working to develop relationships with local businesses and identify potential solutions.
Elected representatives were told there are restrictions on bin storage and that, while Dublin City Council enforces a ban on bags, it could provide secure overnight bin storage.
For the moment, councillors heard that “we are stuck with the bags,” but that “everything is on the table to provide a solution.”
Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Seagulls keeping an eye out for food in Eyre Square. PHOTO: JOE O’SHAUGHNESSY.
