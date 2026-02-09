Rats drive owner out of home in Loughrea

Published:
Author: Avril Horan
A WOMAN living in a mid-terrace cottage in Loughrea has been forced to leave her home at night – because of repeated rat infestations linked to neighbouring derelict properties.
The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Regan, who has called on Galway County Council to urgently intervene to sort out the problem.
The homeowner, who invested significant money in her property, lives between two privately owned derelict houses surrounded by overgrown land.
The ongoing dereliction has led to years of rodent activity. The most recent infestation has been described as so severe that she cannot sleep in the house due to the noise coming from her attic.
For Cllr Regan, the case highlights the detrimental impact of long-term dereliction on local communities.
“It’s unacceptable in this day and age,” explained Cllr Regan at this month’s meeting of Galway County Council.
“Since 2019, this has caused severe problems. The homeowner bought her house and there are two derelict properties on either side that are infested with rats.
“She has spent a lot of money on the house and has had to leave it. The noise is unreal. She has to move out of her home at nighttime with the noise.”
Waste management services have issued multiple notices in relation to the site, but Cllr Regan said enforcement has failed to bring about meaningful change.
He described how the homeowner has brought in pest control on at least five occasions, with no lasting solution.
She has had to remove and replace attic insulation twice, carry out deep cleaning, repair roof damage caused by overgrowth, rebuild walls, and pour concrete to prevent further access points for rodents.
“The council has issued notices to no avail – what is the point if nothing happens?” he said.
