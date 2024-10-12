Rates hike is another blow for business

Published:
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 3 minutes read
Almost a third of all businesses in Galway City face additional costs of at least €1,000 every year under new higher commercial rates being proposed by the local authority.
Management at City Hall wants to impose a 15% increase in commercial rates – a move that would rake in an extra €6.4m to Galway City Council coffers.
The measure, outlined in a budget briefing, would result in 30% of all city businesses paying at least €1,000 more in commercial rates every year.
Most businesses (46%) would pay less than €500 extra, while the remaining quarter (24%) would be liable for increased bills of between €500 and €1,000, the briefing said.
City Councillors were told that the current Commercial Rate of 0.217 brings in €42.1m to the Council’s annual budget.
If councillors approved a higher rate on commercial businesses, the recommended rate of 0.25 would bring income of €48.5m.
Council management is proposing the increase as part of its efforts to prepare a budget for next year. If approved, the new rate would apply for at least five years.
Any increase will require a majority of the 18 Councillors to pass it at a budget meeting in November.
The management – headed by new Chief Executive Leonard Cleary, in his first budget in charge – has argued that the rate at which commercial rates are levied hasn’t increased in over a decade.
The move is needed to “ensure financial stability” of the Council, and to cover the 30% cost of inflation on expenditure since 2019, management said.
In addition to increased rates, City Council management is asking councillors to also increase Local Property Tax rates on city homes by 15%.
This extra 15% LPT was already passed by Galway County Council, after a vote at the September plenary meeting. It will come into effect next year in County Galway.
City Councillors met last week to discuss the increased LPT proposal, but a decision was deferred until this coming Monday’s meeting.
Fine Gael City Councillor Shane Forde signalled he would oppose both increases.
“How can we be looking to punish businesses and private home ownership with a 15% increase for both in the LPT and commercial rates,” he asked.
He suggested the mayoral pact who control the budget of the City Council – including Fianna Fáil, Labour, Sinn Féin and two Independents – had “lost the run of themselves”.
“Hospitality businesses are already under serious pressures due to no reduction in the VAT rate in the last budget which was poor form. The City Council needs to work with businesses who are already feeling the pinch. Why are we increasing rates on businesses when currently we only collect about 83% of the rates due.
“We should be spending more time on collecting what is owed rather than punishing hard working families and businesses with a 15% increase. This is also the pact that wants to punish tourists who visit Galway with a potential €2 bed tax on hospitality. None of the elected representatives of the current pact spoke about these tax increases during their Local Election campaigns and now want to take as much money out of the pockets of already hard-pressed families and businesses in Galway City,” Cllr Forde said.
Pictured: Chief Executive Leonard Cleary
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Mum and teenage son’s marathon cycle to raise funds for school
A Galway City mum and her 13-year-old son are to take on the challenge of a 150km-plus cycle this...
Hidden speed van just ‘shooting fish in a barrel’
A judge struck out a raft of speeding charges on the grounds that the location of the speed van w...
Corinthians run riot with nine-try thrashing of hosts
Navan 23 Corinthians 63 A stunning second-half of rugby saw Corinthians go top of Division ...
World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing bring ‘spectacle of speed’ to Salthill Prom
The Salthill Prom will be transformed into a Formula One racing strip next month when Oracle Red ...
Athenry men back up their group victory over Mellows
Athenry 1-20 Liam Mellows 1-15 DARREN KELLY AT DUGGAN PARK JUST one year since staving o...
Cautious United caught out late in disastrous stalemate
Galway United 1 Dundalk 1 IT turns out that, no, they couldn’t. On a depressing night in Ea...
How to make your style count at work
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara We might not be able to wear our most outrag...
Decades lying idle: ATU-owned historic home and 25 acres of land remain unused
A Georgian building perched on 25 acres of land overlooking Galway Bay, which cost the former GMI...
British comedian’s new series featuring Galway to be seen by four million
Galway features in a new mini-series starring British comedian, writer, actor and podcaster Babat...