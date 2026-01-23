Ralph returns to Galway as part of farewell tour

Tickets go on sale this Friday for Somewhere Down the Road, the final Irish tour from English folk singer, Ralph McTell.

Starting on October 17 in Navan, it concludes in Galway’s Town Hall Theatre on Sunday, November 8, following a three-week run. The tour also marks the launch of his new album ‘The Timedrift of the Road’ in September.

Ralph McTell, who will turn 82 next December, has had remarkable career spanning nearly 60 years. This tour marks a significant chapter for him and will give his fans a chance to celebrate the man and his music.

Renowned for his warmth, storytelling and enduring songs, Ralph first concert in Ireland was in 1969, in Belfast. In the intervening 57 years, he has performed in venues across the island, and his songs continue to resonate with listeners of all ages.

He has described his Irish tour in Spring of 2025 as “the highlight of my year, made unforgettable by the presence of President Higgins at my Dublin concert”, and is looking forward to reconnecting with fans here later in the year.

The Somewhere Down the Road tour will also celebrate the launch of The Timedrift of the Road. Due in September, it features some of his favourite Irish artists reimagining his songs, alongside a collection of new recordings. It’s both a reflection on his musical journey and a celebration of the connections he has built over decades of touring Ireland.

Always open with his audience, in recent years, he has spoken about the health challenges he’s faced. Despite having been diagnosed with prostate cancer, he continues to write and perform.

Ralph hopes this final tour will be a fitting farewell to audiences here who have supported him since his earliest appearances on the island.

■ Tickets for ‘Somewhere Down the Road’ go on sale this Friday, January 23, from www.ralphmctell.com