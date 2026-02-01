Rallying cry as Labour sets out its stall for bye-election

-
The Labour Party has framed the upcoming Galway West bye-election as a referendum on the Government – as it urged voters to give the Coalition a bloody nose by electing its ‘fighter’ candidate Helen Ogbu.
Labour leader Ivana Bacik said her party was “in it to win it”, as she claimed the Government “does not deserve support in this bye-election”.
“They have abandoned families in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, they are incapable of solving the housing crisis and they can offer nothing to those people who really need support, such as children seeking additional educational services, who remain stranded on waiting lists,” said the Dublin TD.
She was speaking to a room of Labour supporters at the Radisson Red in Mervue at an uncontested selection convention to rubber-stamp Galway City Councillor Helen Ogbu’s candidacy in the bye-election later this year.
Councillor Ogbu is a Nigerian native and Irish citizen who moved to Ireland to flee persecution after her husband was brutally murdered in his pursuit of political change in Africa.
A community worker, she lived initially in Direct Provision for a few years, and in 2024 became the first person of colour ever to be elected in Galway.
The Galway City East councillor contested her first Dáil election in Galway West in 2024, taking almost 2,000 first preference votes (3%) for Labour.
She is looking to regain a seat for Labour that was lost by Michael D Higgins’s successor and one-term TD Derek Nolan in 2016.
“Helen Ogbu is one of the most compassionate, thoughtful and determined people I know. She will make a remarkable TD for Galway West. Helen is a fighter. She has overcome immense adversity to build a life in Galway over the past 20 years.
“At every step of the way she has looked for ways to give back to Galway and its people, standing shoulder to shoulder with communities and families and campaigning for change that matters,” said Deputy Bacik.
Councillor Ogbu said her priorities if elected in Galway West – a former Labour stronghold – are investment in social and affordable housing, public transport, and tackling the rising cost-of-living.
“As a dedicated local Councillor, and as a community worker with 20 years’ experience, I understand the realities of everyday life, and how we can work together to effect real change. I am tested, trusted, and rooted in the community. I promise to listen deeply, work tirelessly, and deliver for the people of Galway West.
“The current tired Government does not have the vision or the energy to bring real change to Galway. It’s time for a fresh start,” Councillor Ogbu said.
Meanwhile, Fine Gael held six meetings with members in the constituency in the past fortnight, and a report has been prepared for its Executive Council, which meets in early February.
Senator Sean Kyne told the Connacht Tribune he hadn’t yet decided to run but he was “leaning towards allowing my name go forward for convention”.
A candidate selection convention is likely to take place at the end of February.
The lone Social Democrats politician in Galway – City Councillor Alan Curran – has indicated he will not contest the bye-election, but a party spokesperson in Dublin confirmed it would not be sitting this one out.
“We will be contesting the Galway West bye-election and expect to have a candidate selected in the coming weeks,” they said.
Sinn Féin is due to select its candidate in February with former City Councillor and party chair in the constituency, Mark Lohan, and Conamara-based former local election candidate Kevin O’Hara among the front-runners. Fianna Fáil is still searching for its candidate.
The candidates already selected for the bye-election to be held this coming April or May are Sheila Garrity (Ind), Helen Ogbu (Lab), Niall Murphy (Green), Noel Thomas (Ind Ire), and Thomas Welby (Ind).
Pictured: Labour candidate Helen Ogbu with party leader Ivana Bacik in Galway last week.
