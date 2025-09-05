Rally to take place in Galway city tomorrow to demand Government action to end crisis in Gaza.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Groups from across the West will come together in Galway city’s Fr Burke Park 1.45 tomorrow afternoon for The West’s Awake Rally for Palestine.

They will join other protests nationwide to demand that the Irish Government acts to bring an end to the crisis in Palestine.

They want the Dáil to enact the Occupied Territories Bill to include services and goods, as recommended by the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee last July as soon as it returns on the 17th September.

Ríonach Ní Néill is from the Galway-Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

She claims that the government is not living up to promises made to aid the people of Palestine