Rally set to take place regarding disability and mental health services funding.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A rally is set to place in the city centre next week focusing on disability and mental health services

It’s being organized by the Galway branch of Disability and Mental Health Alliance Ireland

The group is lobbying for disability and carers’ allowances to be increased above the poverty line as well as increased funding for special education support in schools and increased funding for mental health services.

It will take place on Saturday week, November 15th at the Browne Doorway in Eyre Sqaure and will run from 2-4pm.

Organizer Claire Long says they want as many people as possible to participate.