Railing off of middle platform at Blackrock diving tower in Salthill was “mistake” that is now corrected
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The closure of the middle platform at Blackrock diving tower in Salthill was a “mistake” that has now been corrected.
That’s according to Galway City Council, who says there was a mixup as a contractor was carrying out works on safety grounds.
It had the contractor in to close off two of the access points on the middle platform of the tower.
These are the jumping points directly below the jumping points on the top platform – and this was done on safety grounds.
It’s because there were issues with people jumping off the middle and top platforms at these locations at the same time.
But, the contractor mistakingly closed off all points on the middle platform – effectively rendering it little more than a viewing platform.
Galway City Council says once it was made aware, it organised the removal of two of the barriers, opening up the sides of the platform once again.
Photo – Cllr. Clodagh Higgins on X
The post Railing off of middle platform at Blackrock diving tower in Salthill was “mistake” that is now corrected appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
