Rail strategy priorities Galway and the West

The Galway Minister with responsibility for implementation of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review has welcomes prioritisation of Galway and Western rail projects under plan.

Minister of State Seán Canney said the Prioritisation Strategy would deliver both immediate improvements and long-term transformation for rail services in Galway and across the West of Ireland.

The Strategy identifies a number of early intervention projects that can be delivered by 2030, allowing for immediate improvements in capacity, frequency and reliability on regional and western rail lines.

Minister Canney said the early focus on the Galway-to-Dublin corridor is particularly important.

“Early interventions on the Galway line, including a second platform at Woodlawn, will allow increased service frequency and better scheduling flexibility without long lead-in times or complex planning processes,” he said.

The Strategy also includes the Western Rail Corridor for construction as a major project, with the reinstatement of the Claremorris-Athenry line identified as a key element of future rail investment in the West.

“The Western Rail Corridor is now firmly established as a targeted priority for delivery. This reflects sustained and detailed work to ensure the West is fully represented in national rail planning,” said Minister Canney.

“Preliminary clearing works have already taken place along sections of the corridor, demonstrating real progress on the ground. Reinstating the Claremorris–Athenry line will deliver new regional and rural rail connectivity and support future passenger and freight services to and from the West.”

He said the Strategy positions the Galway/Athenry corridor for significant capacity expansion, with the Galway line identified for phased delivery of capacity and frequency enhancements, including provision for dual-track and four-track upgrades where required.

Minister Canney also highlighted projects strengthening connectivity from Galway onwards towards Limerick and Cork, including capacity and frequency enhancements on the Limerick/Athenry line, with passing loops and station upgrades identified, supporting improved connectivity between Galway, Limerick and Cork.

“These Limerick/Athenry improvements, together with the redevelopment of Limerick Colbert Station and new stations at Moyross and Ballysimon, will significantly strengthen rail connectivity between Galway, Limerick and the wider Mid-West,” he said.

He also pointed to early intervention works on the Athlone-Mayo corridor, which will further support services in the West.

“A new passing loop west of Claremorris will reduce journey times, improve reliability and support better timetable integration with Galway services,” he pointed out.

Alongside these measures, the Strategy confirms continued investment in Galway station infrastructure, including the redevelopment of Ceannt Station and the enhancement of Oranmore Station.

Overall, Minister Canney said the Strategy positions the West at the centre of major rail investment, with the Galway line identified for phased delivery of capacity and frequency enhancements, line speed improvements and electrification, consistent with planned dual- and four-track upgrades where required.

“This Strategy gets the sequencing right – delivering quick projects now while progressing the major investments that will reshape rail services in the West for decades to come. For Galway and the West, it represents real progress, clear intent and a strong place in the national rail investment programme,” he said.

Pictured: Positive news…Minister Sean Canney at the old Ballyglunin Station recently.