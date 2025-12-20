Rail enthusiast vows to get Maam Cross restoration project back on track

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
AN accidental fire at a restored Railway Station Cabin at Maam Cross in Conamara over the weekend is estimated to have caused in the region of €50,000 worth of damage.
The restoration of the cabin had been the culmination of a project that began in 2017 and which also included one kilometre of rail track for short novel train journeys.
Preparations had been in full swing for the arrival of Santa Claus at the weekend when the fire started shortly after noon on Saturday.
A solid fuel stove at the cabin, whose flames had been fanned by the strong breezes on Saturday, led to the timber structure catching fire.
Units of Clifden and Carraroe fire service fought the blaze for a number of hours before eventually bringing it under control – however extensive damage was caused to the structure and roof of the cabin.
A Garda spokesperson confirmed to the Connacht Tribune that the fire was completely accidental
Jim Deegan, Connemara Railway Project Director, told the Connacht Tribune that the fire was an accidental occurrence which had caused major damage to the cabin.
“We got tremendous volunteer support to restore the cabin and now we’ll have to do it all over again, but already we are planning a fund raising campaign.
“It will probably take in the region of €50,000 to repair the damage caused by the fire but it’s something that we’re going to do,” said Jim Deegan.
He added that Iarnród Éireann had been very helpful with the project over recent years while anyone with an interest in this latest restoration project can email: info@connemararailway.ie or contact Jim Deegan on 087-2832607.
The Maam Cross station, was part of the 48-mile long Midland Great Western Railway service from Clifden to Galway, before it closed in 1937,
In an historical context, the cabin was burned once before – in 1922 as part of the conflict in the Irish Civil War.
Pictured: The signal box engulfed in fire at the restored railway station in Maam Cross. Photo: Gerry Kavanagh.
