Rafting enterprise offers different view of Galway from its fast-flowing water

A new rafting experience will offer locals and visitors alike an opportunity to view Galway City from a whole new perspective.

Founded by Eoin Delaney, from Newcastle in the city, Galway Rafting offers participants the opportunity to experience the Corrib like never before – aboard a raft taking in a blend of history, heritage and nature.

Eoin, who has worked across the world in this field for the past twelve years, says the experience of seeing Menlo Castle, the Distillery River and the Bridge Mills, to mention but a few, from the water, is a breathtaking experience – and as well as the picturesque surrounds, those taking part also learn about the heritage of Galway, from the historic families of the city to it’s industrial past.

“One of the most interesting parts is passing Jordan’s Island – it’s just before Quincentennial Bridge. It offers this amazing spot full of biodiversity with where you’ll see kingfishers, freshwater mussels, crayfish. It’s just this really cool environment to have so close to a city,” he says.

The Distillery River is a unique experience, too, he adds, with participants seeing a part of the city most have never witnessed before, “and you’ll have no idea where you are”, he adds.

Describing the rafting experience as “extremely accessible”, Eoin seeks to assure those nervous of taking part that the worst that will happen is their shoes will get wet.

“You don’t have to have any experience – the guide on board will steer. It’s suitable for everyone from grandparents down to six-year-olds,” he says.

They go out on the river from Dangan, across the Corrib from Menlo Castle, and guide their way through the city’s waterways network to Claddagh – taking in all the sights along the way.

Having worked all over the world, Eoin says its particularly special to be bringing this experience to his native city. His passion for water sports started with a summer camp as a child, and he has worked in the industry since he was just 17.

Galway Rafting has been a few years in the planning, but this year, “everything has just come together”.

The waterways in the city are underutilised, he says, but it’s a sector he expects to grow in the years to come.

Galway City Council announced earlier this year that they, together with Fáilte Ireland, are to redevelop the disused Galway Corporation Waterworks building on Dyke Road into an all-weather water sports activity centre.

Works are expected to commence next year and the city is to be marketed as a year-round water sports destination.

Eoin says Galway Rafting will be part of that movement, adding that he is engaging with the City Council and Tourism Ireland to get the word out about this unique offering for visitors.

“It’s so accessible and it’s just a great way of getting out there, into the outdoors, and seeing the nature that surrounds us,” he adds.

■ For more information, see galwayrafting.ie.

Pictured: Michael Tully, Aoife Tully, Ava Kelly and Jason Craughwell taking part in a guided rafting tour on the Corrib river from Dangan to the Claddagh by Eoin Delaney from Galway Rafting to demonstrate the potential of the river for development as an engine for a wide range of activities encompassing geography, local history, sport and tourism.