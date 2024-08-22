Raft of submissions on plans to replace derelict homes in Ahascragh with housing estate
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
County planners have received a raft of submissions on plans to knock derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace them with a small housing estate.
The existing sub-standard homes are located along Main Street.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Under the plans led by C&N Higgins Development, they’d be replaced with 11 new homes, mostly two and three bed units.
One submission questions if the new units will be private or social homes.
It says the small rural village already has a high proportion of social housing and “the balance is completely out of order”.
Another claims a “high density” of council tenants is being “thrust upon” the village and is already impacting on property values.
The wastewater capacity in the area is another commonly raised issue.
It’s claimed the local sewer system is currently “overstressed”, with residents regularly experiencing backups as it is.
Road safety is another focus point – as well as traffic congestion and the existing tendency for cars to block the footpaths by parking on them.
County planners will make a decision on the project in the coming days.
2460805
The post Raft of submissions on plans to replace derelict homes in Ahascragh with housing estate appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Ashford Castle longest-standing employee marks 50 years of service
Ashford Castle’s longest-standing employee, Martin Gibbons from Clonbur, is marking 50 year...
Four Galway pubs win big at national awards
Four Galway pubs have been recognised at the 2024 Bar of the Year Awards. Mary Mullen’s Bar...
Galway delegation forges new tourism, business and community links in USA
A Galway delegation comprising of members of local government, academia, business and the arts ha...
Status yellow rain warning issued for Galway tonight
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Galway tonight as Storm Lillian tracks across Ir...
Councillor Pete Roche asked to withdraw remarks made about Tuam protest on asylum plans
Councillor Pete Roche is facing calls to withdraw remarks he made about a protest over plans to h...
Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey to host high level Biodiversity Summer School
Irish Environmental charity and land trust Green Sod Ireland is to host a high level Biodiversity...
IFA Galway Chair says difficulties facing farmers particularly poignant this year
Galway Chair of the IFA, Stephen Canavan says the difficulties facing farmers are particularly po...
Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin to contest Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention
Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin is to contest next month’s Galway East Fine Gael Selection...
Applications sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe
Applications are being sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford an...