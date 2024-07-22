Raft of objections to plans for mobile sauna units at Renville in Oranmore

A raft of objections have been lodged with county planners over a proposal to place two mobile sauna units at Renville in Oranmore.

The plans would see two mobile sauna units and two changing units installed at the pier, opposite the sailing club.





The plans are led by Liam Irwin Lidoc Experiences Ltd, with temporary permission sought for five years.

The mobile sauna and changing units would be located beside the rock armour, backing onto the wall of the public car park,

But the plans have drawn a huge number of objections on a wide range of grounds.

Some question if the applicant has the right to build on the foreshore at all.

Others claim that the site in question has been used by the public for at least 100 years for a range of activities, including swimming.

Among the many other issues raised are flooding at high tide, the obstruction of natural views, impact on the environment, and the urgent need for public toilets.

County planners are expected to make a decision in the very near future.

