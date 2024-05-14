Radisson Hotel in Crown Square to be groups first “millennial geared” Radisson RED in Ireland
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The Radisson Hotel under construction at Crown Square in Mervue is to be the groups first Radisson RED Hotel in Ireland.
Radisson RED is described as upscale boutique hotels, tailored around the millennial mindset with art, music and fashion.
The new hotel will be eight stories in height and feature 177 rooms, with a rooftop bar and restaurant offering views of Galway Bay and the hills of Clare.
It’s described as offering a vibrant signature style and design, that incorporates art, music and fashion.
It’ll be the latest Radisson RED offering in Europe, alongside existing hotels in the UK, Berlin, Vienna and Madrid.
The new hotel is part of the overall Crown Square development, which also includes office blocks, apartment blocks, retail offerings, and the future home of Galway City Council.
