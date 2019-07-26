Rabbitt’s squad overcome battle fatigue in easily defeating Westmeath

Galway 2-13

Westmeath 1-3

TOMMY DEVANE IN MULLINGAR

GALWAY senior ladies’ footballers booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland championship quarter-finals after goals from Corofin duo Roisin Leonard and Leanne Coen eased them to victory over Westmeath at TEG Cusack Park last Sunday.

Following the previous week’s win over Kerry — and this triumph against the Midlanders — Galway guaranteed top spot in Group 3 with one game remaining in the pool. That is between Westmeath and Kerry, both of which do battle for the second qualifying spot this weekend.

In the early action of last Sunday’s clash, both sides struggled to find their feet in Mullingar, but once Tracey Leonard fired Galway’s opening point in the sixth minute they began to settle.

Sean Finnegan’s outfit responded well and a Fiona Claffey point two minutes later had her side on parity. The exchanges continued to be close with Galway captain Leonard and Leanne Slevin taking turns to raise the white flag, but from the end of the first quarter to the interval Galway took over. That period of dominance proved to be the winning of the game.

The in-form Roisin Leonard gave Galway the lead from a free on the left after 20 minutes, but the key score of this fixture arrived four minutes from half-time. A fine move started in the Galway defence involving Olivia Divilly, who scored two points on the day, Sarah Conneally and Louise Ward set up Roisin Leonard to convert the opening goal.

