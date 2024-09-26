Quick-witted Gardaí rescue man from rising tide

IT could have been a tragedy – but thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of two local Gardaí, the story had a happy ending.

Shortly before 5pm on Thursday last [Sept. 19], Garda Shane Riddell and Garda Randal Considine got a call that a man was in trouble close to the shoreline in Kinvara.

A local pensioner – Killian Kenny – had gone for an afternoon walk on the rocks on the sea edge at Kinvara when the tide was out.

However, potential disaster struck for Mr. Kenny when his foot got stuck in the rocks and he couldn’t release it: he had managed though to make a 999 call before the water got too high.

His predicament coincided with the impending arrival of one of the highest tides of the year in Galway Bay – 5.61 metres shortly before 7pm that evening.

Caption: Garda Randal Considine and Garda Shane Riddell with Killian Kenny after his rescue when he got trapped in rocks and an incoming tide.

