Quick-witted Gardaí rescue man from rising tide

-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
IT could have been a tragedy – but thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of two local Gardaí, the story had a happy ending.
Shortly before 5pm on Thursday last [Sept. 19], Garda Shane Riddell and Garda Randal Considine got a call that a man was in trouble close to the shoreline in Kinvara.
A local pensioner – Killian Kenny – had gone for an afternoon walk on the rocks on the sea edge at Kinvara when the tide was out.
However, potential disaster struck for Mr. Kenny when his foot got stuck in the rocks and he couldn’t release it: he had managed though to make a 999 call before the water got too high.
His predicament coincided with the impending arrival of one of the highest tides of the year in Galway Bay – 5.61 metres shortly before 7pm that evening.
Caption: Garda Randal Considine and Garda Shane Riddell with Killian Kenny after his rescue when he got trapped in rocks and an incoming tide.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Councillors get €800k slush fund to approve 15% hike in property tax
Galway homeowners face an increase in their property tax from next year after all, but six county...
Flicking to kick our way to dreams of Wembley epics
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There was no good reason that Subbuteo should ever have b...
Short cut to sales success
With the final quarter of 2024 now in sight, the likelihood of completing private treaty sales be...
A man who broke our hearts but we still grew to love him
Country Living with Francis Farragher It’s a name just as famous in Ireland as it ever was in ...
Galway’s iconic barber – hair for half a century!
When Tom Nally took charge of his barber business on High Street in 1974, there was only a handfu...
Hospital and bike racks prove Government’s bottomless pit
World of Politics with Harry McGee The first lesson you learn about politics is that nothing s...
Curb those awful winter blues
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara With Halloween around the corner, and with i...
Stars shine to advance to last eight of championship
Tuam Stars 2-12 Mountbellew-Moylough 1-10 By Kevin Egan at Duggan Park The ghosts that h...
Department is asked to suspend ACRES payment recovery
A CONAMARA councillor has called on the Dept. of Agriculture to suspend the recovery of ACRES ove...