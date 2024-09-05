Queues form at Galway Cathedral as relics of St.Bernadette of Lourdes go on display
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
There are queues at Galway Cathedral today for viewing of the relics of St.Bernadette of Lourdes.
Born in 1844, she claimed to see the Mother of God 18 times as a teenager she died from TB in 1879 and was cannonised almost 60 years later.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Relics are traces of the presence of a saint and those of Bernadette will be on view at the city Cathedral until 10 tonight and tomorrow from 9am to 10pm.
The relics will then move to the county where they will be on display in Loughrea Cathedral from 2 on Saturday afternoon until 11pm and on Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm.
Our reporter Chris Benn was in Galway Cathedral today and spoke with people just after they viewed the relics:
The post Queues form at Galway Cathedral as relics of St.Bernadette of Lourdes go on display appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Dementia Bus described as ‘eye-opener’ as it visits Galway city
The dementia bus virtual tour has been described as an ‘eye-opener’ by people who did...
Woodford set to host cross-border conference on Galway’s shared heritage
The East Galway Family History Society in Woodford is set to host a cross-border conference delvi...
University of Galway launches new Traveller archive
The University of Galway has launched a new archive documenting the lived experience of the Irish...
Call for replacement for discontinued private bus service between Athenry and Galway
The discontinued private bus service between Athenry and Galway is “a huge loss to the loca...
Survey to identify affordable housing interest launched in County Galway
Members of the public are being asked to have their say in a County Galway affordable housing sur...
Man hospitalised with serious injuries following train line incident at Ballinasloe station
A man hospitalised for injuries sustained in an incident on the Galway to Dublin train line remai...
Road re-opens at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash
The N83 at Corofin Cross has re-opened It was closed following a multi-vehicle crash at 9 this mo...
Road closed at Corofin Cross following multi-vehicle crash
The road is closed at Corofin Cross following a multi-vehicle crash this morning. Gardaí and seve...
Social inclusion researcher to launch Galway Simon Community’s Impact Report
A leading social inclusion researcher is to launch Galway Simon Community’s Impact Report. ...