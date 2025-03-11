  • Services

Questions raised over closure of day care service at Toghermore

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Questions raised over closure of day care service at Toghermore
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Questions are being raised over the closure of day care services at the former HSE campus at Toghermore in Tuam.

A full range of services have been provided there since 2016, with over a hundred regular service users, however it closed six weeks ago.

It had been planned that services would be transferred to the Joe & Helen O’Toole centre, however that space is not yet ready to deliver these services

Fianna Fáil councillor Donagh Killilea says he cannot understand the decision and will put it to the HSE at the next Health Forum meeting

