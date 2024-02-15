Questions raised as half of Galway East schools have teaching hours cut
Questions are being raised after local TD Sean Canney discovered that almost half of schools in Galway East have had their teaching hours cut.
The Independent TD is calling for a serious review of the criteria for allocating Special Education Teaching Hours to primary schools
He says in some schools, the changes have resulted in a five hours cut to support hours per week, which amounts to a whole day’s teaching.
Allocation of hours and cuts will now be based on 3 criteria-pupil enrolment, educational disadvantage and literacy/numeracy scores.
However, Deputy Canney feels the current criteria gives no consideration to the varied needs children have:
