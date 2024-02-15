Questions are being raised after local TD Sean Canney discovered that almost half of schools in Galway East have had their teaching hours cut.

The Independent TD is calling for a serious review of the criteria for allocating Special Education Teaching Hours to primary schools





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He says in some schools, the changes have resulted in a five hours cut to support hours per week, which amounts to a whole day’s teaching.

Allocation of hours and cuts will now be based on 3 criteria-pupil enrolment, educational disadvantage and literacy/numeracy scores.

However, Deputy Canney feels the current criteria gives no consideration to the varied needs children have:

The post Questions raised as half of Galway East schools have teaching hours cut appeared first on Galway Bay FM.