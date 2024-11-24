  • Services

Questions arising in Connemara about stability of electricity system following damage this week

Published:

  Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Questions are arising in Connemara about the stability of the electricity system following the damage caused by last Wednesday night’s snowfall.

Some areas in west Connemara are still in the dark this Sunday afternoon as ESB crews try to get the system in working order.

Bad weather and breaks in the electricity service are no strangers to Connemara. However, this week’s outage is, perhaps, the worst seen in decades.

The suddenness with which the power failed a few hours into last Wednesday night’s snowfall has left people wondering about the state of the network.

The aftermath of the snow, and a somewhat windy night, left poles knocked down and, in some cases, broken in two.

A load of new poles were transported from east Galway to Clifden on Friday as crews were faced with the difficult task of putting those poles in place as communities called out for a resumption of service.

Areas such ad Cill Chiaráin, Carna, Cashel, Roundstone and Ballyconneely were among the worst hit and some places in that wider region were still waiting for reconnection on Sunday, 4 days after the breakdown.

Carna businesswoman, Clíona Ní Chualáin says that shops, restaurants and services have taken a serious hit and that there is now a case for help from the state.

Máirtín Ó Catháin for Galway Bay Fm in Connemara.

