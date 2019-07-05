Queen of Bowling Green laid to rest at 105

Galway City Tribune – ‘The Queen of Bowling Green’, Kitty Kelly, has died at the age of 105.

Kitty, who had a keen interest in classical music, was resident of Unit 5 at Merlin Park Hospital since after her 99th birthday – where she went on to hold the title ‘Queen of Merlin Park’

A former employee of Galway County Council, where she worked alongside her sister, Kitty was also well-known as a volunteer with the Irish Red Cross.

She never married and neither did Eileen. Her late brother Paddy was married but he had no family while her brother Frank passed away aged 32. Kitty lived in Bowling Green until after her 99th birthday.

Her strong circle of friends visited her frequently and ensured she stayed connected with the area she grew up in. One of those friends was former neighbour John Tierney.

“She was a very popular woman. She was very nice and she lived a long and healthy life.”

Kitty was born on September 20, 1913 and lived for 105 years, nine months and nine days according to John.

“She saw a lot in her life. You had two World Wars, people going to space and the first man on the moon. During her life there were 10 popes, nine Irish Presidents, 13 taoisigh, six Bishops of Galway and 66 Mayors of Galway City after the mayor was brought back in 1937.”

