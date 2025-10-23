Quarter of a million people on Galway electorate for tomorrow's Presidential Election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just shy of a quarter of a million people across Galway can vote in tomorrow’s Presidential Election.

102 thousand 959 people are on the electorate in Galway West, 86 thousand 497 in Galway East, and another 60 thousand 278 in the Roscommon/Galway area.

There will be three local count centres – Galway West votes will be counted at the Lawn Tennis in Salthill, Galway East counting will take place at Presentation College Headford, while votes for Roscommon/Galway will be counted at the Hyde Centre.

Polls open at 7AM tomorrow and close at 10PM, and people are being reminded to bring ID with them to vote.

Brian Dawson, Communications & Public Affairs Manager with An Coimisiún Toghcháin, has this simple advice for voters