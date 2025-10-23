  • Services

Services

Quarter of a million people on Galway electorate for tomorrow's Presidential Election

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Quarter of a million people on Galway electorate for tomorrow's Presidential Election
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just shy of a quarter of a million people across Galway can vote in tomorrow’s Presidential Election.

102 thousand 959 people are on the electorate in Galway West, 86 thousand 497 in Galway East, and another 60 thousand 278 in the Roscommon/Galway area.

There will be three local count centres – Galway West votes will be counted at the Lawn Tennis in Salthill, Galway East counting will take place at Presentation College Headford, while votes for Roscommon/Galway will be counted at the Hyde Centre.

Polls open at 7AM tomorrow and close at 10PM, and people are being reminded to bring ID with them to vote.

Brian Dawson, Communications & Public Affairs Manager with An Coimisiún Toghcháin, has this simple advice for voters

 

More like this:
no_space
ALDI reopens Galway Retail Park store following €2.8M revamp

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMALDI has reopened its Galway Retail Park store follow...

no_space
Kenny Galway announced as Leapmotor Ireland's fourth retail partner

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMKenny Galway has announced that it's Leapmotor Irelan...

no_space
Galway councillor among country's highest Social Media spenders for General Election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Councillor Noel Thomas was among the co...

no_space
Galway City Council among five under-performers for enforcing environmental laws

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeveral local authorities, including Galway City Coun...

no_space
Minister for Older People to be keynote speaker as Galway hosts National Age Friendly awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe National Age Friendly Awards are being held in Ga...

no_space
Plans move forward for new Galway Hospice building at Ballybane

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA tender for the building of the new Galway Hospice a...

no_space
Step forward for extra plots at Clarinbridge Cemetery

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a step forward for plans to knock a wall...

no_space
Galway windfarms in top three providers of most wind energy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeptember was the best month of record for Irish wind...

no_space
Kinvara boardwalk project in limbo as costs considered too high

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe long-awaited Kinvara boardwalk project is in limb...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up