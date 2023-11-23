Over a quarter of a million people in the West were in employment between July and September

That’s an increase of 12,500 people compared to the start of the year, and a ten percent increase compared to this time last year.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Nationally, almost 2.7 million people were employed during quarter three, with the unemployment rate up slightly to 4.6 per cent.

While CSO figures also show the proportion of young people out-of-work was up slightly to 12.2 per cent.

Sam Scriven (PR: Skriv-in) from the CSO’s Labour and Earnings division, says most sectors saw increases in the numbers of workers in the past year:

The post Quarter of a million people employed in the West appeared first on Galway Bay FM.