QFinancial.ie launches Employers Pension Helpline to support Galway businesses ahead of auto-enrolment rollout

Local financial advisory firm QFinancial.ie has launched a dedicated support service — EmployersPensionHelpline.ie — to help small businesses in County Galway prepare for Ireland’s new auto-enrolment pension scheme, coming into effect in January 2026

The government’s introduction of mandatory pension contributions for all full-time employees earning over €20,000 has raised serious concerns among small business owners, particularly in the trades, catering, and retail sectors.

“Many small businesses will face significant challenges implementing pension auto-enrolment unless they fully understand the costs, exemptions, and regulatory requirements,” said Claire Mannion, Client Services Director at Q Financial and Tuam native with over 20 years’ experience in financial services and pensions.

To address this growing concern, Q Financial has established a specialist advisory unit under EmployersPensionHelpline.ie. This service offers free compliance checks and one-to-one advice for employers unsure about their obligations under the new legislation.

“We’re meeting business owners daily who are genuinely worried — they want to do right by their staff but don’t know where to begin,” said Lorraine Connolly, who heads up the new unit. “We help them assess their options, set up cost-effective schemes, and ensure they’re fully compliant — all while maximising tax relief for both employers and employees.”

Employers can book a confidential pension assessment online or request a quick on-site visit to review current arrangements. The helpline aims to make the transition to auto-enrolment as smooth and stress-free as possible.

“Our goal is to take the pressure off small employers and guide them through the changes without disruption to their business,” added Mannion. “With the right planning, this can be a win-win for both employers and employees.”

For more information or to book a free compliance review, visit www.EmployersPensionHelpline.ie or call QFinancial.ie in Claregalway at 091 421 900.

Pictured: Pensions Team:- (left to right) Declan Hardiman, Donal Kennedy, Iain Kilbane, Lorraine Connolly, Claire Mannion, Luke O’Brien.