QFinancial.ie launches Employers Pension Helpline to support Galway businesses ahead of auto-enrolment rollout
Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Local financial advisory firm QFinancial.ie has launched a dedicated support service — EmployersPensionHelpline.ie — to help small businesses in County Galway prepare for Ireland’s new auto-enrolment pension scheme, coming into effect in January 2026
The government’s introduction of mandatory pension contributions for all full-time employees earning over €20,000 has raised serious concerns among small business owners, particularly in the trades, catering, and retail sectors.
“Many small businesses will face significant challenges implementing pension auto-enrolment unless they fully understand the costs, exemptions, and regulatory requirements,” said Claire Mannion, Client Services Director at Q Financial and Tuam native with over 20 years’ experience in financial services and pensions.
To address this growing concern, Q Financial has established a specialist advisory unit under EmployersPensionHelpline.ie. This service offers free compliance checks and one-to-one advice for employers unsure about their obligations under the new legislation.
“We’re meeting business owners daily who are genuinely worried — they want to do right by their staff but don’t know where to begin,” said Lorraine Connolly, who heads up the new unit. “We help them assess their options, set up cost-effective schemes, and ensure they’re fully compliant — all while maximising tax relief for both employers and employees.”
Employers can book a confidential pension assessment online or request a quick on-site visit to review current arrangements. The helpline aims to make the transition to auto-enrolment as smooth and stress-free as possible.
“Our goal is to take the pressure off small employers and guide them through the changes without disruption to their business,” added Mannion. “With the right planning, this can be a win-win for both employers and employees.”
For more information or to book a free compliance review, visit www.EmployersPensionHelpline.ie or call QFinancial.ie in Claregalway at 091 421 900.
Pictured: Pensions Team:- (left to right) Declan Hardiman, Donal Kennedy, Iain Kilbane, Lorraine Connolly, Claire Mannion, Luke O’Brien.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway in top 3 blackspots for wait times for child psychologist appointment
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has been highlighted as one of the blackspots ...
Elderly woman and young man die in Connemara house fire
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn elderly woman and a young man have died following ...
New build for Scoil Chroí Naofa in Ballinasloe still moving slowly forward
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA long-planned new school building for Scoil Chroí Na...
Call for filtered traffic lights at Thermo King Junction
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is being asked to consider instal...
€3.7m for Galway schools for digital learning and minor works
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM3.7 million euro is to be invested in Galway schools ...
Galway pastry chef crowned the best in the business at first Irish Pâtisserie Championship
A Hawaiian-born pastry chef – whose chance meeting with her future husband on a night out in Galw...
Galway pizza trailer is making dough – and winning prizes
A pizza trailer business in Galway East set up in the depths of the pandemic lockdown has landed ...
Ardrahan resident celebrates 106th birthday with a message from future Queen
She was probably getting fed up of cards and medals from Áras an Uachtaráin – so this year, for h...
Galway Restaurant is named best in Ireland at Deliveroo Awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA popular Galway restaurant has been named as an Iris...