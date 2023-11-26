PwC to provide new state of the art Media Suite to Platform94
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Platform94, formerly Galway Technology Centre, is to receive support for a new state of the art Media Suite
PwC is providing the tech-enabled support to help companies in the West to grow and develop.
The 550 square foot suite has broadcasting equipment and training features, along with greenspace capabilities.
The addition is another step forward for Platform94, having just added 16 new office spaces
