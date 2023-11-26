Platform94, formerly Galway Technology Centre, is to receive support for a new state of the art Media Suite

PwC is providing the tech-enabled support to help companies in the West to grow and develop.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The 550 square foot suite has broadcasting equipment and training features, along with greenspace capabilities.

The addition is another step forward for Platform94, having just added 16 new office spaces

The post PwC to provide new state of the art Media Suite to Platform94 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.