Push to scrap parking meters in Galway
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 3 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
THE push to abolish parking machines in Galway City is gaining momentum following this week’s meeting of Galway City Council.
The debate was sparked by a motion from Cllr Terry O’Flaherty, who raised concerns over pay-and-display meters.
Councillors were told there was currently a €65,000 shortfall in parking income projections to the end of July.
Director of Finance, Helen Kilroy, reported that €1.66 million had been collected in parking payments to the end of July, but assured members that any shortfall was expected to be recouped by the end of the year.
The meeting heard that two-thirds of the city’s parking machines were currently out of order, while 69% of transactions were now processed via the Galway City parking app.
In response, Cllr Peter Keane said he would bring forward a proposal to “get rid of them entirely”, adding that Galway City Council could become “leaders in the area”. He urged the Council to fully support the parking app, which he said was working “phenomenally well.”
He also highlighted that the current situation allowed some drivers to park for free, a point echoed by Cllr Shane Forde, who relayed the example of an American couple who parked in the city free of charge for three days.
Several Councillors raised concerns about poor branding and visibility of the city’s parking system, arguing that weak marketing had contributed to public confusion.
In line with this, Cllr Níall McNeilis cautioned against adopting QR codes, following parking scams that arose in Dublin.
Director of Services, Patrick Greene, confirmed that a new communications campaign was being rolled out.
From next week, all parking machines will be branded to show the nearest Payzone shop location, following complaints that this information was not clear to users.
He suggested that the continued reliance on parking machines was no longer viable, describing them as costly and outdated, particularly with app-based payments, Payzone outlets, and phone services now widely available.
However, concerns were raised about the impact of removing parking machines on elderly and vulnerable users.
Cllr Eddie Hoare and Cllr Helen Ogbu warned that many older people struggled with new technology and Cllr Hoare suggested that a temporary permit system be considered.
Cllr Eibhlín Seoighthe also expressed serious concerns for hospital visitors and those with limited mobility, stressing that removing the machines could disadvantage some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, while Cllr John McDonagh said that “people should be able to tap their card at the very least”.
Fears expressed by Cllr O’Flaherty and Cllr Seoighthe over whether or not the current byelaws are sufficient were dispelled.
Councillors at the meeting were reassured that existing byelaws are enforceable in court and are being revised to formally include the parking app.
Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme
More like this:
Local MEP questions alleged Meta surpression of child safety research
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP is questioning the alleged suppression of...
Hundreds expected for two-day Irish Road Hauliers conference in Salthill
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHundreds are expected to gather in Salthill over the ...
University of Galway hosts exhibition of Press Photographers Ireland awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe University of Galway is hosting an exhibition of ...
€3.3m for Galway canal turbines to supply free city electricity
GALWAY City Council has secured €3.3 million in EU funding to pilot a hydro turbine project on th...
Tribeswomen look to close gap on top two
Following the high of their come-from-behind win over Shelbourne last weekend, Galway United will...
Culture Night exhibition offers an insight into Blue Teapot
Blue Teapot Theatre Company is hosting a special exhibition celebrating 15 years of its Performin...
Invite to learn about nomadic cultures at Misleór Festival
A fire will be lit in Galway from Thursday to Sunday, September 25 to 28, as the Misleór Festival...
Galway City memorial to honour ‘Galway Bay’ composer
Composer of the world-famous song ‘Galway Bay’, Dr Arthur Colahan, will have a permanent place lo...
Pálás the new hub for Comedy Fest 2025
Seventy acts will take part in this year’s Galway Comedy Festival which will run from Tuesday, Oc...