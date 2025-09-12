Push to scrap parking meters in Galway

THE push to abolish parking machines in Galway City is gaining momentum following this week’s meeting of Galway City Council.

The debate was sparked by a motion from Cllr Terry O’Flaherty, who raised concerns over pay-and-display meters.

Councillors were told there was currently a €65,000 shortfall in parking income projections to the end of July.

Director of Finance, Helen Kilroy, reported that €1.66 million had been collected in parking payments to the end of July, but assured members that any shortfall was expected to be recouped by the end of the year.

The meeting heard that two-thirds of the city’s parking machines were currently out of order, while 69% of transactions were now processed via the Galway City parking app.

In response, Cllr Peter Keane said he would bring forward a proposal to “get rid of them entirely”, adding that Galway City Council could become “leaders in the area”. He urged the Council to fully support the parking app, which he said was working “phenomenally well.”

He also highlighted that the current situation allowed some drivers to park for free, a point echoed by Cllr Shane Forde, who relayed the example of an American couple who parked in the city free of charge for three days.

Several Councillors raised concerns about poor branding and visibility of the city’s parking system, arguing that weak marketing had contributed to public confusion.

In line with this, Cllr Níall McNeilis cautioned against adopting QR codes, following parking scams that arose in Dublin.

Director of Services, Patrick Greene, confirmed that a new communications campaign was being rolled out.

From next week, all parking machines will be branded to show the nearest Payzone shop location, following complaints that this information was not clear to users.

He suggested that the continued reliance on parking machines was no longer viable, describing them as costly and outdated, particularly with app-based payments, Payzone outlets, and phone services now widely available.

However, concerns were raised about the impact of removing parking machines on elderly and vulnerable users.

Cllr Eddie Hoare and Cllr Helen Ogbu warned that many older people struggled with new technology and Cllr Hoare suggested that a temporary permit system be considered.

Cllr Eibhlín Seoighthe also expressed serious concerns for hospital visitors and those with limited mobility, stressing that removing the machines could disadvantage some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, while Cllr John McDonagh said that “people should be able to tap their card at the very least”.

Fears expressed by Cllr O’Flaherty and Cllr Seoighthe over whether or not the current byelaws are sufficient were dispelled.

Councillors at the meeting were reassured that existing byelaws are enforceable in court and are being revised to formally include the parking app.

