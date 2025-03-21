  • Services

Push to rename Western Distributor Road as active travel plans moving forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city councillor is pushing for the Western Distributor Road in Knocknacarra to be renamed.

It’s as active travel plans for the road are almost at planning stage, including new cycle lanes and new pedestrian crossings.

At a meeting this week, Councillor Alan Curran said it’s an outdated name from the past that doesn’t reflect the area it is today.

He plans on bringing a motion at next month’s meeting at City Hall to have it renamed – and he’ll need the backing of his colleagues.

Councillor Curran says when the road was built around 30 years ago, it was essentially a bypass of Knocknacarra.

