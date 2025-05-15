Push for toilets at Loughrea Lake to be open 365 days a year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a concerted push to have the public toilets at Loughrea Lake open 365 days a year.

Raising the issue at a meeting this week, Councillor Michael Regan said the demand is there.

At the moment, the toilets at Long Point are only open during the “Blue Flag” season, between late May and September.

And the meeting heard that at all other times, people have to go behind walls or cars, in bushes, or even in the lake itself.

Councillor Regan feels that’s not acceptable at such a popular amenity.