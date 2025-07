This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s a push for improved road safety measures near the Dawn Dairies site at Dublin Road in Renmore.

The issue was raised at City Hall this week by Labour Councillor Helen Ogbu.

She claimed local residents are deeply concerned about pedestrian safety, and feel there’s a pressing need for action.

Councillor Ogbu spoke to David Nevin afterwards about what the concerns are – and what might be done