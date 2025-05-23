Pupils hold special outdoor concert in Castlegar for Biodiversity Week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
You wouldn’t think it looking out the window this evening – but the sun was splitting the rocks this time yesterday.
And beneath it, a very special outdoor concert took place at the Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre.
Pupils from Castlegar National School performed a variety of songs to mark National Biodiversity Week – and they not only performed them, but wrote them as well.
On Wednesday, Radharc na Mara National School also performed a concert at Merlin Woods Community Garden.
And Mercy Primary performed a special song at Galway City Museum at lunchtime today.
David Nevin was at the the Ballinfoile Castlegar event, and brings us this report