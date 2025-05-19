Pupils from 16 schools take part in Garda-organised hurling tournament

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The hurling superstars of tomorrow put their skills on show when the Gort Garda Seven-a-Side Hurling Tournament took place at Gort GAA grounds on Wednesday of last week.
A fun day with wonderful sunshine was enjoyed by the pupils, parents and teachers from 16 local schools who took part in this year’s Community engagement initiative organised by Community Garda Gerard Naughton.
As before, 16 teams from across the south of the county competed for the four Tournament Cups and medals.
And in the end, the Division 1 honours went to Tierneevin NS; Division 2 was won by Kinvara NS; Division 3 by Lurga NS, and Division 4 by Kilbeacanty NS. It was the second year in a row that Kilbeacanty were among the winners, having taken the trophy in Division 3 last year.
“This is just one of the many community activities run by Gort Community Gardaí which aims to fosters good community relations and inclusiveness in the local area,” said Garda Gerard Naughton.
“This is also the first year we have linked in with the Gort Community School transition year students, they took responsibility for refereeing, lines people and umpires and they done a fantastic job.
“I would like to say thank you to Gort GAA for giving the use of the fields and facilities, to Gort Community School teacher Aoife Lynskey and the transition year students – and my fellow Gardaí Kavanagh, Considine, Riddell, Melia and Howley,” he added.
Pictured: Lurga NS, Division 3 winners in the Gort Garda Seven-a-Side Hurling Tournament at Gort GAA grounds last week, joined by event organiser Garda Gerard Naughton.
