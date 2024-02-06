Pupils at St. Annin’s in Roscahill mark Safer Internet Day
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Today, schools all around Galway and beyond have been marking Safer Internet Day with activities, projects and talks.
The global event is celebrating 21 years of promoting online safety with student-led events to discuss this year’s theme “Tech in our World”
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Fourth class pupils at St. Annin’s National School in Roscahill got creative with a Treasure Hunt geared toward learning more about the internet, and how to stay safe online.
Our reporter Sarah Slevin visited the pupils in St Annin’s, to talk to them about what they have been up to, and what they have learned:
The post Pupils at St. Annin’s in Roscahill mark Safer Internet Day appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway breaks ground on major new library project
University of Galway has today broken ground on a major new library and learning commons project....
Thursday’s status yellow warning for snow and ice includes Galway
A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Thursday includes Galway It affects C...
Garda renew appeal over hit-and-run in Oranmore that left motorcyclist injured
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-ru...
Shortages of secondary school places reported across five counties, including Galway
Shortages of secondary school places have been reported across five counties, including Galway. A...
Garda appeal after thieves threaten Loughrea business owner
Gardaí are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Loughrea which saw thiev...
Portiuncula Hospital under pressure post Bank Holiday
Portiuncula Hospital is under pressure today post the Bank Holiday. 19 patients are on trolleys w...
Almost 800 vacant social homes returned to use in Galway since 2014
786 vacant social homes across Galway have been returned to use since 2014. That’s accordin...
New Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam visits Connemara parishes as community members dwindle
The newly ordained Church of Ireland Dean of Tuam has been visiting her Connemara parishes. Rever...
HSE Action Plan proving successful as UHG offers weekend cardiology appointments
Measures implemented under the HSE’s Waiting List Action Plan are proving successful at UHG...