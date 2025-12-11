Pulling energy credit pushes householders to the brink

The withdrawal of state subsidised energy credits has contributed to a rise in the number of people seeking help from the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) in Galway this Christmas.

The Government paid two energy credits of €125 to households in December 2024 and January 2025 – and previous years – to help ease the burden of soaring electricity costs.

But the removal of energy credits was contributing to energy poverty in Galway this Christmas, according to the Acting President of SVP Galway, Máire Mhic Aodha.

And she said the ongoing increases in the cost-of-living means some people were faced with the choice of heating or eating.

“You come across a lot of people who are sitting in the cold and need help with oil or electricity bills,” said Máire, from Cois Fharraige.

“Energy costs have gone up and there are people relying on electricity for their heat. They only turn it on when they have to, maybe when they have visitors. They don’t turn it on for themselves, they sit with their coats on, or with rugs around them on the sofa,” she added.

In 2024, SVP Galway had 3,750 requests for help, including 685 calls to its office at Ozanam House in the city last Christmas.

These figures underestimated demand as they do not include direct requests to volunteers in each area.

SVP Galway has about 180 volunteers in an area covering Galway City East and West, Oranmore, Claregalway, Oughterard, Clifden, Cois Fharraige and Conamara North and South.

“There’s a big increase in demand for help this Christmas, and a big increase in the calls to our office in town,” said Máire, a member of SVP Oranmore Conference.

Last year, volunteers saw a spike in demand for hampers for single households, as many people prioritised spending their money on energy rather than food.

“The older generation were paying their bills and cutting back on what they were eating. People would feed their kids before they feed themselves. Or they’d have a biscuit for the neighbour coming in (before they feed themselves). It’s terrible they have to make these impossible choices because they find themselves in poverty,” said Máire.

