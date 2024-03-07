  • Services

Services

Public’s views sought on plans for over 200 homes on city’s Dyke Road

Published:

Public’s views sought on plans for over 200 homes on city’s Dyke Road
Share story:

The Land Development Agency and Galway City Council are seeking the public’s views on plans to deliver over 200 homes on the Dyke Road

Planning permission for phase 1of the project on the 1.78 hectare landbank is likely to be sought later this year.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It proposes affordable and social apartments, as well as commercial, civic and cultural amenities.

It also plans a network of public amenities such as pedestrian, jogging and bicycle paths as well as green spaces and a public plaza.

LDA Head of Property Phelim O’Neill says they would welcome the views of locals, businesses and community and cultural groups.

Full details can be found on the Corrib Causeway website and interested parties can send their feedback to the LDA at corribcauseway.ie

The post Public’s views sought on plans for over 200 homes on city’s Dyke Road appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Plans lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon

Plans have been lodged for 20 new homes in Rahoon. The project, led by Goaley Crescent Contracts ...

no_space
Funeral of much loved Saoírse Ruane to take place on Friday and Sunday

The funeral of Athenry’s Saoírse Ruane, who captured the heart of the nation on the Toy Show in C...

no_space
Galway finally off the mark as in-form Hynes sparkles

Galway 1-12 Meath 0-7 By DARREN KELLY at DUGGAN PARK SHAUNA Hynes was Galway’s star last...

no_space
Galway mums are rockin’ the difference!

Two Galway mums have come together with a group of children to release a very special song ahead ...

no_space
Killeen nails terrific winner for defiant Loughrea boys

St. Raphael’s   1-20 Nenagh CBS   3-13 By Eanna O’Reilly in Tulla CULLEN Killeen was the...

no_space
Trainer Mullins poised clean up again at Cheltenham National Hunt Festival

EMBASSY Gardens, Lossiemouth, Ballyburn, State Man, Jasmin De Vaux, Fact To File, Dinoblue, Jade ...

no_space
Four decades keeping the blues flame well lit

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell For roughly 40 years, Dublin native Eamonn McCormack has been ...

no_space
NTA’s first-ever survey of Green Travel in Galway

Galwegians who walk and cycle in the city every day collectively remove 29,000 cars off the city’...

no_space
When ‘G word’ takes over it’s Joe Soap who’ll pay the price

Country Living with Francis Farragher Money has been more of a necessary nuisance in my life t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up