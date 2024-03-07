The Land Development Agency and Galway City Council are seeking the public’s views on plans to deliver over 200 homes on the Dyke Road

Planning permission for phase 1of the project on the 1.78 hectare landbank is likely to be sought later this year.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It proposes affordable and social apartments, as well as commercial, civic and cultural amenities.

It also plans a network of public amenities such as pedestrian, jogging and bicycle paths as well as green spaces and a public plaza.

LDA Head of Property Phelim O’Neill says they would welcome the views of locals, businesses and community and cultural groups.

Full details can be found on the Corrib Causeway website and interested parties can send their feedback to the LDA at corribcauseway.ie

The post Public’s views sought on plans for over 200 homes on city’s Dyke Road appeared first on Galway Bay FM.