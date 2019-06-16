Publican tops latest list of local tax defaulters

A publican and an amusement centre operator are among those who appear on Revenue’s latest quarterly list of tax defaulters.

In the list published this week – for the period from January 1 to March 31 – four Galway businesses or individuals appear on the list of 62 cases nationally.

The total value of the Galway settlements was €265,831.

Thomas Tonery of Tonery’s Bar in Bohermore, topped the local list, reaching a settlement of €95,013 for under-declaration of income tax and VAT following an audit. The settlement comprises more than €44,600 in tax; €13,400 in interest and almost €35,000 in penalties.

Oldside Enterprises Ltd, which operates Seapoint Leisure Centre in Salthill, reached a settlement totalling €69,300 for under-declaration of Corporation Tax and VAT following a Revenue audit. The settlement comprises more than €47,600 in tax; €12,000 in interest and just under €9,600 in penalties.

Siam Food Ltd, which operates Lana Asian restaurant in Salthill, reached a settlement of €58,400 for under-declaration of VAT following a Revenue audit. The settlement involved €41,650 in tax; €4,200 in interest and almost €12,500 in penalties.

The final settlement was reached by haulier James Linnane of Cushatrower, Roundstone, following a Revenue audit. The settlement was reached for under-declaration of income tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT. It comprised €21,140 in tax; almost €10,850 in interest and more than €43,100 in penalties.

None of the Galway settlements are listed by Revenue as having monies unpaid.

Nationally, the 62 settlements for the first quarter of 2019 totalled more than €21.1 million. The largest settlement was for almost €12.4m by Eurosurgical Ltd in Dublin, a medical and surgical equipment distributor which is now in liquidation, which was pursued by Revenue for under-declaration of Corporation Tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT. The company is now in liquidation and around €11m remains unpaid.